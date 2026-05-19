Plasnomic Completes First Phase of Polypropylene Bumper Repair Testing, Advances to Methodology Comparison

Plasnomic announced May 18 that it has completed the first stage of its global polypropylene bumper repair benchmarking program, evaluating weld materials and fusion repair methodologies from 11 plastic repair solution providers across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

The completion marks an early milestone in the organization’s effort to publish a first set of industry best practices for polypropylene bumper cover repair — a recurring source of friction between collision repair facilities, insurers and OEMs given that bumper covers rank among the most frequently replaced and most costly plastic components on automobile collision claims.

“We are excited to bring