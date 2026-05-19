Distracted Driving, Bodily Injury and Policy Shopping Reshape Auto Insurance Risk

LexisNexis annual U.S. auto insurance trend report says insurance cost figuring more prominently in auto purchase decisions.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions on May 19 released its 2026 U.S. Auto Insurance Trends Report, which aggregates and analyzes market data from prior years on driving behavior, policy shopping, rate impacts, vehicle mix and claims outcomes. The annual report identifies five trends the company says are reshaping U.S. auto insurance for 2026, led by a 57% jump in distracted driving violations across all age groups since 2022 and the rising share of total claims dollars going to bodily injury.

Bodily injury (BI) costs now