Crash Champions Activates Sunbit Consumer Financing Program

Crash Champions has activated a nationwide consumer financing program powered by Sunbit, making pay-over-time options available to customers at more than 650 of the multi-shop operator’s collision repair centers across 38 states. The service, marketed as “Fix Now Pay Later,” officially launched May 8 and was announced May 18.

The rollout makes Crash Champions the first major national MSO to deploy the Sunbit financing integration embedded inside CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CCC) CCC ONE estimating and shop management platform. CCC unveiled the Sunbit integration on April 15, citing data showing that self-pay repairs now represent more than 25% of