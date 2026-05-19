Brandon Wistrom Named President of AASPMN 2026-27 Board of Directors

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASPMN) named Brandon Wistrom of Deano’s Collision & Mechanical in Elk River as president of its 2026-2027 board of directors. Wistrom, who served as secretary/treasurer during the 2025-2026 term, succeeds Randy Notto of Lenfer Automotive & Transmission in Lino Lakes. Notto moves to immediate past president.

The new board began its term in April. AASPMN is the state trade association representing collision and mechanical repair shops as well as industry suppliers across Minnesota, and its volunteer board sets the agenda for the association’s legislative advocacy, technical training, and member-education programs that shape