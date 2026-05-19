CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Brandon Wistrom Named President of AASPMN 2026-27 Board of Directors

Brandon Wistrom Named President of AASPMN 2026-27 Board of Directors

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASPMN) named Brandon Wistrom of Deano’s Collision & Mechanical in Elk River as president of its 2026-2027 board of directors. Wistrom, who served as secretary/treasurer during the 2025-2026 term, succeeds Randy Notto of Lenfer Automotive & Transmission in Lino Lakes. Notto moves to immediate past president.

AASP-MN 2019 logoThe new board began its term in April. AASPMN is the state trade association representing collision and mechanical repair shops as well as industry suppliers across Minnesota, and its volunteer board sets the agenda for the association’s legislative advocacy, technical training, and member-education programs that shape

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey