New York State Auto Body Students Refinish Program’s Mustang Drag Car

Students in the State University of New York (SUNY) Morrisville’s auto body technology program have completed a refinishing project on the college’s 1988 Mustang drag car, returning the longtime program showcase vehicle to display condition after a classroom rebuild.

The work was carried out by students in the Refinishing & Structure Management and Auto Body Structural Repair courses under the direction of Matt Polak, assistant professor of automotive technology. It included extensive body preparation, cosmetic upgrades and a new paint