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New York State Auto Body Students Refinish Program’s Mustang Drag Car

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Students in the State University of New York (SUNY) Morrisville’s auto body technology program have completed a refinishing project on the college’s 1988 Mustang drag car, returning the longtime program showcase vehicle to display condition after a classroom rebuild.

Students pose around the drag car. (L-R): Noah Heath, Aiden Davies, Manuel Melendez, Juliana Kucera, Baw Hser, Simarah Samson Davall

The work was carried out by students in the Refinishing & Structure Management and Auto Body Structural Repair courses under the direction of Matt Polak, assistant professor of automotive technology. It included extensive body preparation, cosmetic upgrades and a new paint

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