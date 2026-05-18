New York State Auto Body Students Refinish Program’s Mustang Drag Car

Students in the State University of New York (SUNY) Morrisville’s auto body technology program have completed a refinishing project on the college’s 1988 Mustang drag car, returning the longtime program showcase vehicle to display condition after a classroom rebuild.
The work was carried out by students in the Refinishing & Structure Management and Auto Body Structural Repair courses under the direction of Matt Polak, assistant professor of automotive technology. It included extensive body preparation, cosmetic upgrades and a new paint
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