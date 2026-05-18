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ASE Working on New ADAS Calibration Credential

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The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is developing a new advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) calibration technician credential, the organization announced May 18.

ASE said it recently concluded a week-long Job Task Analysis and Content Development Workshop to define the credential’s scope and content, with the goal of establishing a common certification standard for ADAS calibration work across multiple service segments.

For collision repair operators, the new credential signals a broader push by ASE to formalize calibration competency as shops face growing scrutiny over calibration documentation, sublet costs and liability exposure tied to safety system repairs.

“The automotive

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