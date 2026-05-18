ABPA Consumer Study Pairs Total Loss Findings With Industry Push This Week on REPAIR Act

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) on May 14 released a consumer research report on the financial and mobility consequences of vehicle total loss determinations, then on May 15 followed with an advocacy push urging the industry to contact Congress on the federal REPAIR Act ahead of what ABPA describes as the bill’s next legislative step on Wednesday, May 20.
The report, TOTALED: The Real Costs of Vehicle Loss, was prepared for ABPA by Dr. Blaire O’Neal of Depth Services and draws on 30 in-depth interviews with consumers who experienced a total loss within the past four years. ABPA
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