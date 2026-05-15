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Puget Collision Group Reaches 72 Stores with Acquisition of Six Fix Auto USA Locations

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Puget Collision Group has acquired six Southern California collision repair facilities from longtime Fix Auto USA franchisee Richard Fish, bringing the Eagle Merchant Partners-backed multi-shop operator’s portfolio to 72 stores.

The transaction includes Fix Auto Oceanside, Fix Auto San Clemente, Fix Auto Tustin, Fix Auto Long Beach, Fix Auto Signal Hill and Fix Auto Carlsbad Village. Puget Collision Group will integrate the six facilities into its existing operations.

“We’re honored to welcome these six locations into the Puget Collision Group,” said Joe Morella, founder and CEO of Puget Collision Group. “Richard and his teams have built an exceptional operation, and

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