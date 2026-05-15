PPG Launches SEM Brand in Mexico

PPG (NYSE: PPG) has launched its SEM brand of automotive surface preparation and repair products in Mexico, expanding the company’s collision repair portfolio in the country beyond refinish coatings. The line will be available through PPG-authorized distributors and at Comex stores in major Mexican cities during the first half of 2026.

The rollout extends to Mexico a brand PPG acquired in December 2018, when it bought Rock Hill, S.C.-based SEM Products Inc., a longtime specialist in automotive refinish abrasives, fillers, coatings and detail products. SEM has continued to broaden its catalog under PPG ownership, including the introduction of a