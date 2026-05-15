Hubert So, Fix Network Global Vice President of Finance, Dies After Brief Illness

Hubert So, who spent more than two decades in finance and operations roles in the automotive aftermarket and served as global vice president of finance at Fix Network since 2017, died April 28 following a brief illness. The Blainville, Quebec. Canada-based franchisor announced his passing May 15.

So joined Fix Network through the company’s 2017 acquisition of TCG International, the Burnaby, B.C.-based automotive aftermarket operator. He had spent 18 years at TCG International in progressively senior accounting and financial planning roles before the acquisition carried him into Fix Network’s finance organization.

“Hubert was a trusted leader and a generous mentor who made people better — not just in their roles, but as part of this organization,” said Daniel Hogg, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Fix Network. “He brought clarity, calm, and confidence to those around him, and his impact will continue to shape our teams and our network for years to come.”

During his nine years with Fix Network, So led efforts to modernize and scale the company’s finance function as the organization expanded across markets. Fix Network said he contributed to major acquisitions, strengthened global financial governance, and helped build scalable systems to support continued growth.

So worked from Fix Network’s Burnaby, B.C. office, the legacy TCG International location, where the company said he was a steady presence within the local team. Fix Network described him as a mentor to staff and franchisees, known for warmth and humor, who built relationships that extended beyond the workplace.

“Hubert played a pivotal role in many of Fix Network’s most important moments,” said Steve Leal, president and chief executive of Fix Network. “But more than that, he was someone people counted on — thoughtful, steady, and genuinely kind. In an industry where people know each other, rely on each other, and show up when it matters, Hubert stood out. We have lost not only a valued leader, but a true friend.”

So is survived by his wife, Decelia, and their two sons, Jaden and Kalen.