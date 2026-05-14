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Tesla Model Y First to Pass NHTSA’s New ADAS Pass/Fail Tests

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The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)  announced that the 2026 Tesla Model Y “later release” build is the first vehicle to meet the agency’s new pass/fail benchmark for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) under the updated New Car Assessment Program (NCAP).

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The four new ADAS tests — pedestrian automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assistance, blind spot warning and blind spot intervention — all depend on cameras and radar sensors that typically require recalibration after collision repair. While the systems are designed to lower accident frequency, the wider deployment of the systems, accelerated by their inclusion

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