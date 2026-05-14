Sherwin-Williams Launches Pronto XL Automated Paint Dispenser for Commercial Vehicle Refinish

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes has introduced Collision Core Pronto XL, a fully automated paint dispenser designed for high-volume commercial vehicle refinish operations.

The dispenser mixes batches from 32 ounces up to 5 gallons from a single dispense head holding 20 ingredients, with dispense accuracy of 0.01 gram and a 4-foot by 4-foot footprint. It is integrated with Sherwin-Williams’ Collision Core Color formula retrieval platform and its accompanying spectrophotometer.

“Fleet refinishing shops need automated paint dispensers primarily to reduce significant material waste and drastically increase shop productivity,” said Dan Szczepanik, global director, commercial vehicle refinish, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “By automating the mixing process, shops can handle a higher volume of jobs with fewer mistakes and lower labor costs.”

The unit completes a mix in approximately 5 minutes, which the company said is 50% faster than traditional methods. Sherwin-Williams said that pace, combined with the unit’s “walk-away” automation, frees technicians to focus on preparation and spray application while the machine handles the mixing and cleaning cycles.

“It reduces rework by eliminating the human error in color assessment and mixing, and with its connection to our inventory optimization, it helps maintain optimal stock levels and provides real-time inventory access, reducing the need to store a large range of pre-defined shades,” Szczepanik said.

Pronto XL joins the broader Collision Core platform, which includes Collision Core Color for cloud-based color formula retrieval, Collision Core Diagnostics for key performance indicator reporting and Collision Core Inventory for stock management and ordering.

Additional product information is available on the Sherwin-Williams Collision Core Pronto XL product page.