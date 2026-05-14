ProColor Collision Enters Arizona With Phoenix Location

ProColor Collision has opened its first location in Arizona, adding a Phoenix repair facility owned and operated by industry veteran Ryan Bruno to its U.S. network.

The shop, formerly known as SS Collision, marks ProColor Collision’s continued push into the Southwest as parent Fix Network expands its U.S. footprint. The opening follows the brand’s first Georgia location in Dalton earlier this spring.

Bruno, a Phoenix native, brings 22 years of collision repair experience to the network, having personally refinished more than 20,000 vehicles while working in dealerships and independent body shops across the Phoenix Valley. He opened SS Collision as