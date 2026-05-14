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Mitchell Reports Mild Hybrid Collision Claims Hit Record High in Q1 as BEV Claims Level Off

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Mild hybrid electric vehicle collision claims reached an all-time high in North America during the first quarter while battery electric vehicle claim frequency held flat, according to Mitchell’s Q1 2026 Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights report released May 14.

Repairable collision claims involving MHEVs jumped to 5.69% in the U.S. and 5.28% in Canada, representing year-over-year increases of 25% and 33%, respectively. BEV claims held at 3.33% in the U.S.—unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2025—and 4.94% in Canada.

The findings present a more complex picture for collision repair facilities, which must now adjust workforce training, equipment and facility strategies to

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