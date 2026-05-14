Collision Repair Industry Production Up Slightly in March

March production edged above February as production employment increased while hours worked were unchanged. Wages growth rates moderating but remain above average.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary March collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production was up slightly compared to February but down from March 2025. Monthly production has been down in 11 of the past 12 months compared to the previous year.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total average weekly hours per month multiplied by the total