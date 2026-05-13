Presenters Announced for September 29-October 1 CIECA CONNEX Conference

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) released the speaker lineup for its 17th annual CONNEX conference, set for Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at the Hilton Palacio del Rio in San Antonio, Texas. The 2026 theme is “The Rise of Software-Defined Vehicles: Collision Industry Impacts.” Bill Garoutte returns to emcee the event.

Software-defined architectures are pushing more vehicle functions into networked code, reshaping ADAS calibration, OEM repair procedures, in-vehicle data access and downstream claims workflows. CIECA built the 2026 agenda around how that shift affects collision repair operations, parts sourcing, insurer data exchange and the API standards that move