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Boyd Group Reports Record First Quarter Sales of $996.7 Million

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Same store sales up 1.7%.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSX: BYD; NYSE: BGSI) reported first quarter sales of $996.7 million for the three months ended March 31, an increase of 28.1% from $778.3 million in the same period of 2025, as the contribution from its Joe Hudson’s Collision Center acquisition combined with positive same-store sales and Project 360 cost savings to drive record results.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 51.9% to $122.4 million from $80.5 million, with the Adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 200 basis points to 12.3% from 10.3%. The expansion moves Boyd closer to

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Comments

  1. Can you please review your location numbers? They don’t have 30,000 locations and the numbers quoted on startup additional locations do t add up to 27. Very confusing. Thanks!

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