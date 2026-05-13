Boyd Group Reports Record First Quarter Sales of $996.7 Million

Same store sales up 1.7%.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSX: BYD; NYSE: BGSI) reported first quarter sales of $996.7 million for the three months ended March 31, an increase of 28.1% from $778.3 million in the same period of 2025, as the contribution from its Joe Hudson’s Collision Center acquisition combined with positive same-store sales and Project 360 cost savings to drive record results.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 51.9% to $122.4 million from $80.5 million, with the Adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 200 basis points to 12.3% from 10.3%. The expansion moves Boyd closer to