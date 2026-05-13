Auto Insurance Shopping Cools in First Quarter as Rate Decreases Spread

Shopping activity turned negative in March even as 47.3% of policies were shopped within the previous year — the highest rate since LexisNexis began tracking in 2020.

U.S. auto insurance shopping grew 3.2% year over year in the first quarter of 2026 and new policy growth slowed to 3.6%, according to data released May 12 by LexisNexis Risk Solutions. The figures marked sharp decelerations from the fourth quarter of 2025, when shopping grew 6.9% and new policy growth reached 7.1%. Shopping growth turned negative in March, LexisNexis said.

The slowdown reflects a market shifting from the multi-year rate-driven shopping surge