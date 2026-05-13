AkzoNobel Launches Autoclear Optima

AkzoNobel has launched Sikkens Autoclear Optima, a new clearcoat designed to increase productivity, quality and throughput. The product is initially available in the Netherlands, United Kingdom and Germany, with rollout continuing in additional markets in the coming months.

With shop utility costs under pressure and cycle time tied directly to throughput, AkzoNobel is positioning the system as a way to compress booth occupancy and reduce drying energy without sacrificing finish quality.

“Bodyshops are under increasing pressure to improve repair throughput while controlling energy costs and maintaining finish quality,” said Rob Lagendijk, Director of Marketing and Product Management for AkzoNobel’s Automotive and Specialty Coatings business. “Autoclear Optima has been developed to help customers achieve that balance through fast drying, broad application flexibility and full system compatibility. It supports more efficient processes, lower energy use and consistent, high-quality results.”

Autoclear Optima is a two-pack, VOC-compliant clearcoat that offers three drying options, allowing technicians to match the curing method to the job and booth availability:

Low bake: Ready to handle from 7 minutes at 40°C (104°F)

Ready to handle from 7 minutes at 40°C (104°F) High bake: From 5 minutes at 50°C (122°F)

From 5 minutes at 50°C (122°F) Ambient drying: From 50 minutes at 20°C (68°F)

The times listed are dry-to-handle and vary by repair size and method, according to AkzoNobel.

The clearcoat uses a 1.5-coat one-stop application with a 100:50 mixing ratio and also supports traditional 2-coat applications, according to product information posted on the Sikkens vehicle refinish website. AkzoNobel said the product offers a humidity-independent application window and can be polished immediately or the following day. No hardener is required in basecoats or pre-coats within the Optima System.