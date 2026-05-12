Women’s Industry Network Names Laura Kottschade Chair for 2026-2027 Board

Laura Kottschade of Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass will lead the Women’s Industry Network as chair for the 2026-2027 term, the organization announced May 12. Kottschade succeeds Elizabeth Stein of Certified Collision Group, who moves to immediate past chair. The new board was formally presented to WIN members during the organization’s annual conference held May 4-6 at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa in Tucson, Ariz., a gathering that also marked WIN’s 20th anniversary.

WIN’s mission centers on attracting, developing and promoting women into collision industry professions, with an all-volunteer board drawing from collision repair facilities,