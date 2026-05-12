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Mirka and 4Plastic Form Partnership to Advance Plastic Repairs

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Surface finishing solutions provider Mirka and automotive plastic repair company 4Plastic announced May 12 they are partnering to deliver an ecosystem of OEM-aligned plastic repair products, training, certification and technical support.

The partnership extends a broader industry push to standardize plastic repair processes that has gained momentum over the past year. Both companies are members of Plasnomic’s Global Plastic Repair Alliance, which is developing unified standards for repairing bumpers, headlights and other plastic components rather than replacing them. Mirka’s business manager for collision repair, Leonardo Gomez, is a founding member of the Plastic Repair Alliance Council Plasnomic formed in May

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