Crash Champions Sets 60-Day Target to Hire 300 Body Technicians

Crash Champions on May 12 announced a hiring initiative to add 300 body technicians across its nationwide network within 60 days, a push the company said would expand its certified technician workforce by 10%.

The Chicago-based multi-shop operator is recruiting for openings at more than 650 repair centers across 38 states. The hiring drive follows the company’s launch earlier this year of an internal technician training program, and comes as collision repair operators across the industry continue to confront a structural shortage of skilled body technicians.

“The mission is simple — we want to hire the best body technicians in