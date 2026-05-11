PRP Northeast Recyclers Rebrand as Autoly

PRP-NE, the Northeast U.S. cooperative of independent automotive recyclers selling recycled OEM parts, has rebranded as Autoly, the network announced this month.

The new name brings 22 family-owned recycling facilities across an 11-state Northeast footprint under a single consumer-facing identity. The company said the name combines “auto” and “family” to signal the independent, family-owned ownership of the member businesses.

For collision repairers and insurers, the rebrand consolidates the Northeast region of the Team PRP cooperative under one brand, with member inventory accessible through a single platform. Recycled OEM parts factor into severity management for insurers and give collision shops a