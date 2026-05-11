NASTF Highlights SDRM Vetting as Programming-Tool Vehicle Theft Threats Evolve

The National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) said vehicle security professionals working under its Secure Data Release Model (SDRM) performed more than 471,000 secure transactions in the past year, as the nonprofit pointed to evolving vehicle theft methods that exploit diagnostic and key-programming tools.

NASTF said sophisticated theft operations are increasingly using electronic programming tools and unauthorized key creation to bypass modern vehicle security systems, including disabling tracking features. The organization positioned SDRM — which governs access to security-sensitive functions such as key programming and immobilizer services — as a vetting framework intended to keep those capabilities out of unauthorized