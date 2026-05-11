GM-UMTRI Study Finds Advanced Driver Assistance Features Cut Injury Crashes by 14% to 57%

Study examined results of more than 700,000 police-reported crashes on 2020-2024 GM vehicles.

A new study from the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute and General Motors found that GM vehicles equipped with advanced driver assistance system features were significantly less likely to be involved in injury crashes, with reductions ranging from 14% for lane keep assist to 57% for automatic emergency braking.

The research, released May 8, 2026, is the eighth in a long-running series of ADAS field effectiveness studies that UMTRI has produced for GM. It matched the safety content of approximately 12 million GM model year 2020