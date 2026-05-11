General Motors to Pay $12.75 Million to Settle California OnStar Driving Data Privacy Case

General Motors LLC will pay $12.75 million to resolve a civil lawsuit alleging the automaker unlawfully sold the personal information and driving data of hundreds of thousands of OnStar subscribers to consumer reporting agencies whose products are widely used by the auto insurance industry, the California Attorney General’s office and the district attorneys of Los Angeles, Napa, San Francisco and Sonoma counties announced May 8.

The settlement, subject to court approval, is the largest CCPA penalty in California history to date and the California Department of Justice’s first action enforcing the law’s data minimization principle. It follows a string of