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I-CAR Volunteer Committees Have Raised $727,200 since 2001 for 67 Collision Schools Through Collision Repair Education Foundation

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Local I-CAR Volunteer Committees raised $727,200 for the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) Benchmark Award program from 2021 through 2025, with the funds reaching 67 secondary and post-secondary collision repair programs and more than 5,000 students, the foundation said.

Nineteen committees contributed during the five-year window, led by the Atlanta I-CAR Committee, which has invested more than $1 million in Georgia collision programs over a longer span and held its 16th annual golf fundraiser in April. As CollisionWeek reported in January, CREF distributed $726,500 to 104 programs in 2025 — the highest annual total in the 16-year history of

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