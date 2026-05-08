New Light-Vehicle Sales Pace Down in April

Year-over-year comparison suffers compared to last year’s result that had been buoyed by purchases before impending tariffs.

April 2025 was the final pre-tariff comparison month, and the year-over-year sales pace continues to feel the pull of last spring’s buying surge alongside ongoing affordability strains and rising fuel prices.

New light-vehicle sales reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 15.9 million units in April 2026, a decline of 7.1% compared with April 2025 and the eighth straight month of year-over-year decreases, according to the latest National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Market Beat report authored by chief economist Patrick Manzi.

Year-to-date