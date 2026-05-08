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GEICO Opens Tampa Campus with Plans to Add 1,500 Jobs

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GEICO officially opened a new 190,000-square-foot, three-building campus in Tampa, Fla., on May 7, with plans to add 1,500 jobs at the site as the company expands its Florida footprint to roughly 4,400 employees statewide.

The build-out adds claims-handling capacity in one of the country’s largest auto insurance markets at a time when GEICO is contending with rising loss costs and a reversal in claim-frequency trends. The new Tampa hires include insurance sales, service and claims roles, with claims staff working directly with collision shops, policyholders and third parties on auto physical damage and bodily injury claims.

GEICO has filled

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