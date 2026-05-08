Gas Prices Climb Another 25 Cents to $4.55

Prices hit highest level since 2022.

The U.S. national average price of regular gasoline rose 25 cents over the past week to $4.55, AAA reported May 7 — a second consecutive 25-cent weekly jump that pushed pump prices to their highest level since 2022, when the average peaked at $5.01.

Pump prices are now $1.40 above their year-ago level and 41 cents higher than a month ago. The latest increase came even as West Texas Intermediate crude eased back below $100 a barrel amid ongoing negotiations to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, an indication that downstream gasoline supply concerns are