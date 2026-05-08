Car ADAS Solutions Adds Hawaii Calibration Center to Network

Car ADAS Solutions has expanded into Hawaii with a new 3,000-square-foot advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) calibration center in Honolulu, operated by licensee ADAS Calibrations of Hawaii.

The facility, at 140 Puuhale Road, opened in February and is run by Gerard AhQuin, a 20-year automotive industry veteran with a background in mechanical and collision repair. Lead calibration technician Fox Kajiwara, who comes from a molecular biology background, was recruited for advanced computer aptitude as calibration work grows increasingly software-driven.

The Honolulu opening adds dedicated, OEM-compliant calibration capacity in a market where the work has historically been concentrated at dealerships, giving island