Attendee Registration Opens for 2026 SEMA Show

Attendee registration is now open for the 2026 SEMA Show, scheduled for Nov. 3-6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Specialty Equipment Market Association announced May 4.

Qualified professional attendees can register for $50 through June 26, after which pricing will increase.

The annual trade show is the largest gathering of automotive aftermarket manufacturers and buyers, including segments of the collision repair sector, where SEMA education programming has expanded in recent years to address ADAS calibration, electric vehicle safety and other technical topics confronting shops working on increasingly complex vehicles.

“The SEMA Show is where the industry comes