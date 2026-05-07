WIN Awards 2026 Scholarships and Tool Kits to 39 Collision Repair Students

The Women’s Industry Network awarded more than $50,000 in scholarship funding and tool kits to 39 collision repair students for 2026, the organization announced May 7. The recipients were selected from more than 100 applications submitted to the program, which the organization administers in partnership with the Collision Repair Education Foundation.

The announcement coincides with the WIN Annual Conference, where the organization’s signature Scholarship Walk fundraiser was held the morning of May 7 in Tucson, Ariz. As CollisionWeek reported in January, the 2026 program added a new Canadian award tier and accepted applications through March 6.

“WIN’s commitment to