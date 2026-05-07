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UK Motor Insurance Premiums Hold Steady in First Quarter While Repair Costs Continue to Rise

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The average UK motor insurance premium remained nearly flat in the first quarter of 2026 at £560, but the average accidental damage claim climbed to £3,699 — up 8% from the prior quarter — as parts prices and increasing vehicle complexity continued to push repair costs higher, the Association of British Insurers reported April 30.

Of the £2.9 billion that UK insurers paid in motor claims during the first quarter, £1.9 billion went to vehicle repairs, up 3% from Q4 2025. The £560 average premium represented a £1, or 0.2%, increase from the prior quarter and was £20 lower than

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