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Mercury, Olympus Partner on Bundled Auto-Home Coverage in Florida

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Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) and Olympus Insurance announced May 7 a joint program that lets independent agents in Florida bundle Mercury auto coverage with qualifying Olympus homeowners policies, with eligible customers receiving a 10% discount on the Mercury auto policy and a 10% discount on the Olympus homeowners policy.

The program pairs Mercury, which currently writes auto insurance in Florida, with Olympus, a Florida-focused homeowners carrier that became part of the SageSure family of companies after SageSure closed its acquisition of Gemini Financial Holdings Corp. and the Olympus subsidiaries on Jan. 2. The bundled offering adds another auto-and-home option in

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