Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index Down 1.6% in April

Index holding above year-ago levels.

The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) declined 1.6% in April from a multi-year high in March, easing to 211.9 on a mix-, mileage- and seasonally adjusted basis, Cox Automotive reported May 7. The index remained 1.8% above April 2025 even as the spring market cooled.

Wholesale price levels are a closely watched variable for collision repair shops and auto insurers because they influence total-loss frequency and replacement-vehicle costs. Stronger used-vehicle valuations tend to keep more damaged vehicles in the repair pipeline by raising the threshold at which insurers declare a total loss, while pushing