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Southern Farm Bureau Cuts Louisiana Auto Rates 10.6%

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Six insurers finalize filings through April.

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple has finalized six private passenger auto insurance rate filings through the end of April, led by a 10.6% decrease from Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company that will save 39,332 policyholders approximately $16 million in premiums.

Louisiana Department of Insurance SealThe Southern Farm Bureau cut, applied to the carrier’s Private Passenger Automobile Legacy Program, has the largest market impact of any auto rate filing finalized in the state so far in 2026 and continues a multi-quarter pattern of reductions that has reshaped the Louisiana auto market after years of double-digit annual increases. The

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