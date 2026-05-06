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Kia Approves Hunter’s ADAS Alignment and Calibration System

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Kia has approved Hunter Engineering’s Ultimate ADAS alignment and calibration system for use in its North American dealer and collision repair network, the company announced April 21. The approval makes Kia the eighth original equipment manufacturer to endorse the system and the first Korean automaker on Hunter’s approval list.

For collision repairers and dealership service operations handling Kia vehicles, the endorsement positions Ultimate ADAS as a manufacturer-sanctioned tool for warranty work and a documented option for completing OEM calibration procedures. The growing list of automaker approvals has become a factor for shops weighing investments in advanced driver-assistance system service capacity.

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