Gee Automotive Acquires 15 Jim Click and Tuttle-Click Dealerships, Three Collision Centers

Gee Automotive Companies has completed its acquisition of 15 dealerships and three collision repair centers from the Jim Click Automotive Team in Southern Arizona and the Tuttle-Click Automotive Group in Southern California, the company announced May 6. The deal closed April 28 and includes nine Tucson-area stores from Jim Click and six Orange County stores from Tuttle-Click.

The transaction expands Spokane-based Gee to 75 franchises across 57 rooftops in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California and Arizona. The company was founded in 1983 by George Gee as a single Pontiac dealership and is now led by CEO Ryan Gee and President Jeff