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Gee Automotive Acquires 15 Jim Click and Tuttle-Click Dealerships, Three Collision Centers

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Gee Automotive Companies has completed its acquisition of 15 dealerships and three collision repair centers from the Jim Click Automotive Team in Southern Arizona and the Tuttle-Click Automotive Group in Southern California, the company announced May 6. The deal closed April 28 and includes nine Tucson-area stores from Jim Click and six Orange County stores from Tuttle-Click.

The transaction expands Spokane-based Gee to 75 franchises across 57 rooftops in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California and Arizona. The company was founded in 1983 by George Gee as a single Pontiac dealership and is now led by CEO Ryan Gee and President Jeff

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