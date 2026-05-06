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Anthropic, Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman and Goldman Sachs Launch Enterprise AI Services Firm

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Anthropic, Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman and Goldman Sachs said May 4 they have formed a new AI-native enterprise services firm that will work with companies to bring Anthropic’s Claude into core business operations. The standalone entity will have Anthropic engineering and partnership resources embedded directly within its team.

The new firm is also backed by a consortium of alternative asset managers including General Atlantic, Leonard Green, Apollo Global Management, GIC and Sequoia Capital. The firm will draw on the consortium’s network of hundreds of portfolio companies as an initial customer base, alongside independent companies seeking to deploy Claude.

The lineup

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