I-CAR Opens Call for 2026 Board of Directors Candidates

I-CAR is accepting applications for its 2026 Board of Directors election, with a June 2 deadline for candidates seeking one of four open seats, the organization announced May 1.

The 2026 cycle is the first election conducted under bylaw amendments approved by I-CAR Regular Members in August 2025 that clarified eligibility rules for collision repair and related industry services segment seats. Those amendments followed a public governance dispute with the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) over which industry participants may hold seats reserved for collision repairers.

“Strong governance is vitally important to the future of I-CAR and the industry