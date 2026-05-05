Axalta Reports Sales of $1.25 Billion in First Quarter

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) reported first quarter net sales of $1.25 billion, down 1% year-over-year, as the global coatings company beat its own guidance on revenue, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share while delivering record first quarter cash generation.

The company posted net income of $91 million, down 8% from the prior year period, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $259 million, a 4% decline. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.6%, down 80 basis points from a year earlier. Diluted earnings per share were $0.42, while adjusted diluted earnings per share came in