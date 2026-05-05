CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Axalta Reports Sales of $1.25 Billion in First Quarter

Axalta Reports Sales of $1.25 Billion in First Quarter

By Leave a Comment

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) reported first quarter net sales of $1.25 billion, down 1% year-over-year, as the global coatings company beat its own guidance on revenue, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share while delivering record first quarter cash generation.

The company posted net income of $91 million, down 8% from the prior year period, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $259 million, a 4% decline. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.6%, down 80 basis points from a year earlier. Diluted earnings per share were $0.42, while adjusted diluted earnings per share came in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey