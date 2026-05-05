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AAA Study Finds Cold Weather Cuts EV Range 39%, Hybrid Fuel Economy 23%

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Companion research shows consumer purchase sentiment migrates toward hybrid vehicles.

Extreme temperatures sharply reduce the efficiency of electric vehicles and hybrids and drive up operating costs, with cold weather hitting both powertrains harder than heat, according to research released May 1 by AAA.

AAA’s automotive engineering team, working with the Automobile Club of Southern California’s Automotive Research Center, tested three EVs and three hybrids on a chassis dynamometer with cabin HVAC set to 72 degrees and laboratory test cell temperatures of 20°F, 75°F and 95°F. Cost calculations used national average fuel and electricity prices from AAA Gas Price Data as

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