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I-CAR Plans Mixed Reality Repair Planning Series for Estimators

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The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) will launch a Mixed Reality Repair Planning Training Series for estimators and repair planners, with enrollment opening in early 2027 and completion required for Gold Class and Platinum recognition renewals beginning July 2027.

The new series, designed for professionals pursuing ProLevel 2 recognition in the Estimator/Repair Planner role, places learners in an interactive simulated environment to practice damage analysis and repair planning skills that I-CAR says influence repair quality, shop efficiency, cycle time and customer satisfaction. It is part of the organization’s multi-year investment in advanced learning technology.

“As vehicles and repair

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