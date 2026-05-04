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Caliber Names Jason Monaco Chief Financial Officer

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Caliber, the parent of Caliber Collision and Caliber Auto Glass, has named Jason Monaco chief financial officer effective May 4, the company said.

Jason Monaco was named chief financial officer at Caliber.

Monaco succeeds Tom Springfield, who has served as interim CFO since late February. The appointment fills a permanent finance role that has been vacant since former CFO Judd Nystrom resigned for personal reasons effective Feb. 25, as CollisionWeek reported. Caliber said at the time that the resignation was not related to any disagreement over financial reporting, compliance or operational matters.

The hire installs a permanent finance chief

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