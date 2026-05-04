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AASP/NJ Sets Sept. 15 for 19th Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing

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The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will hold its 19th annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing on Sept. 15 at Knob Hill Golf Club in Manalapan, N.J.

AASP-NJ logoA portion of proceeds from the outing supports a collision industry scholarship fund. The event honors the late Lou Scoras, a former shop owner and AASP/NJ member from Holmdel Auto Body.

“I know many industry members like myself look forward to this outing and the chance to come together for a great cause every year,” said AASP/NJ President Ken Miller. “This year’s event promises to be a great day

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