PPG Reports First Quarter Sales of $3.9 Billion

Refinish volumes down double digits on comparison to strong first half of 2025, but U.S. claims trends signal earlier recovery.

PPG reported first-quarter 2026 net sales of $3.9 billion, up 7% year over year, and said the U.S. automotive refinish market is recovering faster than the company initially expected based on improving collision claims data and a sequential rebound in distributor fulfillment orders.

For collision repair operators and auto insurers, PPG’s read on U.S. claims volumes and distributor inventories is the most consequential data point in the April 28 release. The company said industry accident claims declined 1% year over