NHTSA Bans Chinese DTN Air Bag Inflators in First Vehicle Equipment Ban in Over Two Decades

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on April 29 finalized a ban on the sale and importation of frontal driver air bag inflators identified by the marking “DTN60DB” and tied to Jilin Province Detiannuo Safety Technology Co., Ltd. of China, the first vehicle equipment ban the agency has ordered in more than two decades.

NHTSA has linked the inflators, which it says were likely illegally imported, to 12 ruptures in U.S. vehicles that have killed 10 people and seriously injured two others. Rather than deploying to protect the occupant, the defective units explode during a crash, sending metal fragments into